Ivory Coast’s ex-president Bedie buried 10 months after death

PÈPRESSOU - Ivory Coast’s former president Henri Konan Bedie was laid to rest Saturday in his native village 10 months after his death. Delegations representing ethnic groups from all over the country travelled to the eastern village of Pepressou to pay last respects to Bedie, who was commonly known by his initials HKB. Since Monday, thousands of mourners have flocked to Pepressou which usually has a population of several hundred. Bedie succeeded Ivory Coast’s post-colonial founding father, Felix Houphouet-Boigny, as president from 1993 to 1999 -- when he was overthrown by the military in the country’s first-ever coup. While still president of the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast, the country’s oldest party, Bedie passed away on August 1, 2023.

Organising the funeral has taken time due to the process of choosing a date and organising details of the funeral among his family and the chiefs of his Baule ethnic group. His status as a former president also prolonged the process as ceremonies had to be prepared at the PDCI headquarters and the presidential palace in Abidjan where a tribute was paid to him on May 24.

Historic US

election-season trial of Biden’s son set to begin

Joe Biden’s son Hunter goes on trial Monday on gun charges, the first prosecution in US history for the child of a sitting president -- just as the Democratic leader is seeking to accelerate his campaign for reelection. The 54-year-old denies three felony counts stemming from his purchase of a .38-caliber Colt Cobra revolver in 2018 when, by his own admission, he was heavily addicted to drugs. The Yale-trained lawyer and lobbyist-turned-artist has been plagued by legal troubles and controversies that have been a drag on his father’s campaign, mostly connected to alcoholism and crack cocaine addiction. In the latest chapter in his troubled life, Hunter Biden will be tried in the family’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, on two counts of making false statements on paperwork for the gun purchase that he was not using drugs illegally. He faces a third charge that he illegally possessed the gun -- which he had for only 11 days in October 2018.

The prosecution is a public relations test for the Democrats, coming just days after another historic event -- Republican White House nominee Donald Trump becoming the first former US president to be criminally convicted.