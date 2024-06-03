JI chief blames spineless Muslim rulers for genocide in Gaza

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said Sunday that people and particularly the youth across the world have decided to side with Gaza and even in several Western countries, the youth have been resisting their own states.

He said that the US and west sponsored state terrorism by Israel have exposed all of them and their dual standards. He also said that the spineless Muslim rulers have provided the courage to Israel for the genocide in Gaza. Despite heavy military might, the Muslim block had failed to deliver a single strong message to Israel, otherwise the Zionist regime would not show the courage to kill innocent children with impunity. He praised the unity of people in Gaza and said that even children in Gaza have associated themselves with the Quran.

It’s an irony that the international terrorist United States has declared the resistance forces in Palestine as terrorist, he said, adding that the history of the US is evident the she has never been loyal to any state.

Large crowds marched at Shahrah-e-Faisal on Sunday, demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza being carried out by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The protest rally dubbed as million-march was taken out in a backdrop when the Israel has already martyred over 40,000 innocent Palestinians, including women and children, whereas Israel has been on a killing spree against helpless people in Rafa camps despite the fact that the International Court of Justice has issued a verdict against it.

JI leader also highlighted in detail the role of Pakistan in the Muslim World in the past and recalled that Islamabad’s military might and position were used for Muslims in the Middle East, in Bosnia and other parts of the world. However, he said, unfortunately Pakistan has shown deep cowardice in the ongoing crises.

“We are threatened with economic consequences despite the fact that the country is bestowed with all kinds of resources, he said, adding that those threatening us themselves are responsible for the prevailing economic situation.”

On the occasion, he urged Karachiites to wait for the next call as the JI will not spare the issue and the stance by the state in the prevailing situation.

Karachiites demand govt to bring people injured in Gaza to Pakistan for medical assistance, he said.

Each and every children of Pakistan support Palestinian resistance against Israel in Gaza but political parties maintain silence, why? asked Naeemur Rehman.

JI Karachi Ameer Munem Zafar and others also addressed the march. Leaders representing, lawyers, minorities, professionals, traders and other segments of the society also participated in the march.