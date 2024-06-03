KBBC win 3rd Int’l Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - Karachi Basketball Club (KBBC) won the 3rd International Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament, after defeating Vipers Club by 46-32 in the final. The tournament, organized by Usman Basketball Club with the supportof Shamsi Academy, concluded with an award distribution ceremony led by Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Chairman of Shamsi Academy.Ali Chan Zeb was named the best player of the tournament, while the rising star awards were given to Daniyal Khan Marwat, Muaz Ashraf, and Hassan Ali. The final match witnessed stellar performances from the winning team’s Hassan Ali, who scored 16 points, Asad Ali with 14 points, and Ali Chan Zeb with 10 points. On the runner-up side, Ghazanfar Ali Khan scored 10 points, while Lennan and Zenon each contributed 8 points. Khalid Jameel Shamsi, the chief guest of the final, commended the players and organizers, announcing that Shamsi Academy, which sponsored the tournament’s prizes this year, will fully sponsor the tournament in 2025. The event was attended by prominent figures including SWA SVP Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Engr Mahfoozul Haq, Bilal Nasir, Adv Ghulam Abbas Jamal, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, Hira Ismail, and Mubashira Shafiq.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan expressed his gratitude to the sons of late Abdul Nasir for their continuous support.

“Whether I remain associated with basketball or not, this tournament will continue to be held during my lifetime.”The match referees included Amir Sharif, Zahid Malik, and Muhammad Ashraf, while technical officials were Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed, M Usman, and Michael Turner. Following the final, Syed Foundation’s head, Syed Waseem Hashmi, distributed gift hampers to the players and spectators. Additionally, SHO Aram Bagh provided cold beverages to the attendees, contributing to the event’s festive atmosphere.