KP CM advisor on tourism visits Peshawar Museum

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture and Archaeology Zahid Chanzeb along with the officials of the Tourism and Archaeology Department made a detailed visit to Peshawar Museum and witnessed its various parts.

He expressed his satisfaction that the museum has preserved rare artefacts and statues including the Gandhara civilisation belonging to this region, many of which traced back to the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD. The advisor said that living nations always preserve their history and learn from it in the same way, and such nations, by dint of their continuous efforts, get out of the swamp of backwardness and reach the pinnacle of development with great speed, he added. On the occasion, Director Archaeology Dr Abdul Samad showed him the dance floor of the Victoria Dancing Club which was later converted into the museum, having been built in 1907 with full splendour in the memory of Queen Victoria in a short period of one year.

Later, an Englishman, Bob Wrightson, leased it and turned it into a dancing studio and entertainment club. However, it was converted into a museum in 1974. Dr Samad told the advisor that the museum is open for tourists seven days a week and is also a major source of income due to the rush of tourists.

He said that the uniqueness of this museum in the entire subcontinent is that 90% of the relics of the Gandhara civilisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire life story right from the birth to the death of Buddha, who holds the status of a prophet in Buddhism, is preserved here.

He said a total of 14000 artefacts of global importance are showcased in the museum, including Buddhist artefacts, early manuscripts of the Holy Quran, Mughal paintings and coins, relics of Kushan, Huns and other invaders and ancient tribal weapons, jewellery, Men’s and women’s dresses and handicrafts are noteworthy among them.

He revealed that the artefacts of the museum were presented in various international exhibitions including Switzerland and received valuable awards due to great world recognition.