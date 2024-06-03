KP Governor questions logic of making May 9 tainted people ministers

LAHORE - In an apparent reference to the PTI leaders, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said on Sunday that when those involved in incidents of violence of May 9 would become ministers, people would raise eyebrows. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he reiterated the demand that perpetrators of these crimes be brought to justice. Responding to a question about talks with the PTI leadership, Kundi said he had no issues with that. “We are ready to talk to the party leaders on any subject, barring the NRO,” he clarified. Responding to a question about the controversial video posted by the PTI on its Twitter account, the KP governor said it was beyond comprehension that while on the one hand, the party leaders don’t own it, but at the same time they don’t delete it either. He said that the Centre had done lots of injustices with Balochistan. “That’s why President Asif Ali Zardari had sought forgiveness from the people of the province last time he was the country’s president,” he said.