KP govt urged to provide fund to Hindko Academy, set up Saraiki Academy

Peshawar - The Gandhara Hindko Board, a literary and cultural organisation, has urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to provide funds to the Gandhara Hindko Academy and also set up a Saraiki Academy in the province to promote the Saraiki language and culture.

Muhammad Ziauddin, general secretary of the board, made the appeal after a meeting of the board members, said a press release.

Ziauddin, himself a research scholar and author of several books, said that according to official statistics, Hindko is the second main language of KP and the sixth most widely spoken regional language of the country.

“This language remained deprived of official patronage for a long time after Independence. After 68 years of waiting, the KP government set up the Gandhara Hindko Academy in 2015 under a public-private partnership,” he said, pointing out that this step was taken when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in power in KP.

Ziauddin said the Hindko Academy in the last nine years had worked not only to promote Hindko but also other languages spoken in KP and other parts of the country.

“The Hindko Academy has published books in Pashto, Saraiki, Khowar, Kohistani, Gujari, Brahvi, and Pothwari,” said the researcher, who is convener of the committee that runs the academy in partnership with the KP government.

Ziauddin said that the Hindko Academy and the board had published over 500 books so far, while as many as 18 journals in various provincial languages were being brought out.

He lamented that the KP government did not allocate funds for the Hindko Academy in the recent provincial budget even though all requirements for the purpose were met and necessary documents submitted to the government officials.

Ziauddin appealed to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to provide funds to the Hindko Academy and also set up a Saraiki Academy as the language had the unique distinction of being spoken in all four provinces of the country.