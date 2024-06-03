KP Health Dept forms new medicine procurement committees

PESHAWAR - The Health Department has decided to dissolve the previous committees of the Medicine Coordination Council for the procurement of government medicines. Three new committees have been formed for this purpose, as stated in a notification issued on Sunday.

The disbanded committees were formed last year for the current financial year. The newly formed committees will start working from the next financial year, beginning July 1.

The Technical and Evaluation Committee will be headed by the Additional Director General Monitoring and Evaluation Health. The Deputy Director Medicine Coordination Council Committee will serve as Secretary cum Member. Members will include the MS Police Services Hospital, Principal Pharmacist Services Hospital, Additional Director MCC, Specialist in Medicine, Specialist in Surgery from Nasirullah Babar Memorial Hospital, a Paediatrician, an Anaesthetist from Services Hospital, a Gynecologist from Molvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital, Deputy Director Pharmacy Services, and one person based on need.

The Inspection Committee will include the Chief Drug Inspector, Senior Drug Inspector, Drug Inspector, one pharmacist from a hospital, and one pharmacist from the department of pharmacy of a government university. One additional member will be included in the Inspection Committee on the orders of the competent authority.

The Rate Contracting Committee will be headed by the DG Health Services. The Additional Director General Monitoring and Development Committee will serve as Secretary cum Member. Other members will include the DG Drug Control and Pharmacy Services, Director Finance Health Directorate, a Professor of Cardiology at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, a Professor of Medicine at HMC, a Professor of Surgery at LRH, the Chairman of the Pharmacy Department of the University of Peshawar, a District Health Officer, Additional Director General Drugs, Additional Director Pharmacy Services, and one member as designated by the competent authority.