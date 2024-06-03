Lawyer’s Protest

The judiciary is an essential part of the three constitutional primary pillars of the state, the others being parliament and the executive. All three exist to serve the citizens of Pakistan, whose taxes fund their salaries. The Lahore High Court, built in 1882, has enough space for further extension to meet the needs of the growing population. The Lahore City Courts, located in Aiwan-e-Adil, were built by the LDA in close proximity to the LHC and District Courts. However, the present premises of Aiwan-e-Adil, located in a congested area, make access problematic for litigants due to insufficient parking space.

The existing location of Aiwan-e-Adil may be convenient for lawyers because of its proximity to the LHC and District Courts, but it is not convenient for litigants. Prioritizing the convenience of lawyers over litigants is like putting the cart before the horse. Courts exist not for the lawyers, but to provide justice to litigants. Lawyers are necessary for the provision of justice but are not the primary beneficiaries of the judicial system. Unfortunately, in the post-CJP Iftikhar era, lawyer activism has been on the rise, especially among those affiliated with political parties. Incidents of violence, such as the protest by lawyers outside Punjab Cardiology Hospital in 2019, which resulted in the deaths of three patients, are unacceptable. Lawyers attacked intensive care units, resorted to arson, and injured scores of patients, doctors, and staff. There is absolutely no justification for frequent protests inside the LHC premises, which disrupt judicial proceedings and harm litigants.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.