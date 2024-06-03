Monday, June 03, 2024
Legal experts weigh in on IHC ruling in cipher case

Web Desk
7:44 PM | June 03, 2024
Legal experts have welcomed the ruling of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitting PTI founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

Jahangir Jadoon called the verdict a “setback” for those who had made the case, adding that the high court gave the ruling on merit.

He said Imran Khan’s sentence in the case had been abolished. Mr Jadoon, however, took a dig at PTI, stating that the party was celebrating the ruling of the judge, who has been criticised by it in the past.

PTI leader Ali Zafar said the baseless cases, which were made in haste, are destined to meet such fate.

He said whole nation was eagerly waiting for this decision, adding: “Our independent judiciary has given right verdict”.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) invalidated the trial court’s verdict of sentencing the PTI founder and Qureshi to 10-year in jail in the cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb issued the ruling on the appeals against the sentences handed down to them.

IHC orders FIA to identify people who initiated campaign against judges

