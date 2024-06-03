LRCA chief to unveil Lahore cricket’s revolutionary plan to PCB chairman

LAHORE - Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed is set to present an ambitious and comprehensive plan to transform Lahore’s cricket to the PCB Chairman, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. Khawaja Nadeem and a team of cricket organizers and technocrats formulated a strategy during the LRCA’s executive committee meeting, aimed at elevating the standard of cricket in Lahore and producing top-tier players for the national team. “The plan we have devised is a comprehensive roadmap that will be presented to PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. “Our goal is to conduct year-round cricket tournaments at various levels—club, school, zone and region—providing players with international standard facilities and a competitive environment to prepare them for the rigors of international cricket from an early age,” added the LRCA chief. Khawaja Nadeem highlighted the importance of merit in these tournaments, emphasizing that the focus will be on identifying genuine talent from the grassroots level. “To make these tournaments more competitive and result-oriented, we will fully implement merit-based selection to ensure that the most talented players emerge. This approach will not only make our local events more challenging and enthralling but also help in selecting star cricketers for the national squad, who can play pivotal roles in achieving crucial victories in bilateral and ICC events for national cricket team,” he added. Expressing his commitment to personally presenting the plan to the PCB Chairman, the LRCA president praised Mohsin Naqvi’s efforts to improve cricket infrastructure in Pakistan. “PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has been instrumental in revolutionizing Pakistan cricket. His initiatives, such as the PCB Women’s University Cricket and others, have been widely lauded and reflect his deep understanding of the sport. These steps are paving the way for significant improvements in grassroots cricket,” he asserted. Khawaja Nadeem concluded with optimism about the future of Lahore’s cricket under his proposed plan. “I am confident that Mr. Naqvi will support our initiatives for the betterment of Lahore’s cricket. My team and I are dedicated to executing this plan with full commitment and in true letter and spirit, ensuring that our efforts contribute meaningfully to the national cricket landscape,” he said and added: “This visionary plan is poised to set a new benchmark for cricket development in Lahore, promising a bright future for aspiring cricketers and the sport in the region.”