Mbappe misses out on France training camp

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of France's 25-man preliminary squad for a training camp ahead of this year's Paris Olympics, head coach Thierry Henry said on Monday.

Although his omission does not mean the 2018 World Cup winner has been ruled out of the Games, his chances of playing appear to be receding.

"I am not closing the door on hope; we don’t know what will happen. But I must present a realistic list. The list is open to everyone," Henry told reporters.

The coach was asked if he had held discussions with Real Madrid, the club Mbappe is expected to join imminently from Paris St Germain.

"The people I spoke with were very straightforward," Henry said, without naming the Spanish club.

"This is the current list, and it can change until July 3," he added. "Clubs have the power to say yes or no."

Real are unlikely to want Mbappe to play at the Olympics straight after representing France in the European Championship.