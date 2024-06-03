Minority and Religious Rights

I am writing to express my concern about the future oppression of minorities and the ongoing violation of religious freedom in Pakistan. It is shocking that despite our constitution affirming equal rights for all citizens, regardless of faith, the situation for religious minorities in our country is marked by discrimination, persecution, and exclusion.

The commitment to xenophobia is evident with Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and Ahmadis facing social and economic discrimination. Unprovoked attacks on sanctuaries, forced conversions, and kidnappings are alarmingly common. Such acts are not only sinful because they disregard the inherent rights of every human being but also because they trample on the principles of justice and equal rights upon which our country was founded.

The blasphemy laws in Pakistan remain highly problematic as they are often used against individuals to promote extrajudicial killings. These laws have fostered prejudice and fear among minorities, hindering free expression and perpetuating a culture of intolerance. The chilling case of Asia Bibi, who spent years on death row for blasphemy charges before being acquitted, should remind us of the urgent need for change.

Education plays a crucial role in promoting an inclusive society by making people aware of their rights. The government must actively modify school curricula to instill the principle of tolerance for all religions. Additionally, police departments should undergo mandatory diversity training to address religious discrimination, and special measures should be taken to protect those who are often unfairly targeted.

It is imperative that political leaders and civil societies respect the legal rights of all citizens, including those of the Islamic faith. Real progress is unlikely without acceptance, tolerance of our differences, and the freedom from prejudice for all people.

I call on the government to take practical steps to ensure that the rights of religious minorities are respected, to change laws to guarantee equal rights for discriminated groups, and to foster a culture of acceptance for people of different religions. We must strive to establish ‘A Great Pakistan for All,’ where every Pakistani, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, can freely enjoy their rights and respect in their own country.

SARAH,

Lahore.