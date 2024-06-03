More Democracy

It is the summer of 2024. Somewhere in Latin America, a few familiar faces are sitting around an elongated table to share their experiences about democracy and democratic norms. The focus of the discussion is on the relevance of holding elections in the present-day world and choosing the right leaders, particularly in developing countries.

Joseph Stalin: In our times, democracy was a joke. This age is no different. I still believe that ‘the people who cast the votes don’t decide an election, the people who count the votes do’.

Bernard Shaw: Leadership revolves around changing the future of generations. Here, an election only changes the leaders and not the fate of the masses. Unfortunately, ‘democracy substitutes election by the incompetent many for appointment by the corrupt few’.

Bismarck: Power tames both the intellect and the masses alike. Truth is a mystery. People lie and ‘never lie so much as after a hunt, during a war or before an election’.

Nelson Mandela: Indeed, things have drastically changed in my country. After being in power for thirty-five years, the ANC is gradually being relegated to the opposition bench. The reasons are obvious. We could not deliver and kept on striving for individual gains. ‘Many people in this country have paid the price before me and many will pay the price after me’. I hope we learn from experience and give our people what they deserve.

Bhutto: ‘If things do not change, there will be nothing left to change. Either power must pass to the people, or everything will perish.

Indra Gandhi: I firmly believe that ‘winning or losing the election is less important than strengthening the country’.

Margaret Thatcher: ‘I just owe almost everything to my father and it’s passionately interesting for me that the things that I learned in a small town, in a very modest home, are just the things that I believe would win the election’.

It is the summer of 2024. Amid tight security, almost one billion voters will soon line up outside polling stations in an election spread over seven phases across the world’s most populous country. Riding on his successful media campaign portraying strong macroeconomic indicators, Narendra Modi is seeking a historic third term as the Prime Minister of ‘Shining India’. His Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led alliance is projected to win a majority in the general election. Besides opening newer avenues of growth and more pro-people decisions, BJP’s election manifesto predicts India to be in the top three economies of the world in the next five years. On the other hand, a fragmented alliance of two dozen opposition parties has vowed to save democratic institutions from Modi’s ‘dictatorial rule’. Notwithstanding serious concerns over unemployment, inflation, rural distress, and overseas adventurism, most surveys are suggesting an easy win for the ruling party. A few surveys, however, are predicting a close fight with the possibility of a shock and awe scenario for the ‘fascist regime’.

In neighboring Pakistan, an unending discussion on ‘stolen mandate’ is causing concerns for all and sundry.

Sanjay Gandhi: ‘The future generation is not going to judge India just based on one election. There are greater things by which the country is judged’ - such as a strong economy.

Arvind Kejriwal: ‘We have a democracy of elections to elections. After winning an election, the parties become brazen and arrogant. They would do all the wrong things and if you question them, they will say - why don’t you change the government next time? But that would be five years later. What do I do right now? I am suffering right now’.

Rahul Gandhi: Modi goes underwater in the ocean and sometimes he is on a seaplane but does not talk about the relevant issues.

Who knows Modi also proves his mettle as the most revered PM of India by winning three times in a row – just like Jawaharlal Nehru. He is in the news not only at home but also overseas particularly because of his pre-election revelations.

Narendra Modi: ‘I have been chosen by God. I am convinced that Parmatma sent me for a purpose. Once the purpose is achieved, my work will be one-and-done. This is why I have completely dedicated myself to God, who just keeps making me do things. He does not reveal His cards (but) just keeps making me do things. However, there is an issue. I cannot dial Him directly to ask what’s next. When my mother was alive, I used to believe that I was born biologically. After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God had sent me. The energy that I have has to be non-biological. I am nothing but an instrument.

Rahul Gandhi: ‘If an ordinary person had made the statements that Modi has been making recently - they would be taken directly to a psychiatrist’.

It is the summer of 2029. The grandson of Bhutto is the Prime Minister of neighboring Pakistan. India has become the third-largest economy in the world. Tourism and business are flourishing. Finally, the P-5 has nodded to New Delhi’s request but required it to make amends with China and Pakistan first. Paradoxically, poverty has increased in India many folds. Completely oblivious of democratic norms, Hindu nationalism is still the slogan of the BJP in the forthcoming elections. Promises are being made to make India the second-largest economy of the world. Kashmir is still on the agenda of the UN Security Council. Modi has gone a notch above. Reportedly, he is thinking of announcing an addition to the long list of deities. Meanwhile, a divided and fragmented alliance of four dozen political parties is vowing to defeat the ever-popular BJP and its allies. On TV screens, a foreign guest is being asked some difficult questions.

Moderator: Your last word on the forthcoming elections, Sir?

George Eliot: Just like in the past, ‘an election is coming. Universal peace is declared, and the foxes have a sincere interest in prolonging the lives of the poultry.

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib

1960@msn.com