More Than a Personal Legend

The Alchemist was the first book I read during intermediate secondary school. Although someone had suggested it to me, saying it would change my life, my encounter with this novel was coincidental. At that time, this book resonated deeply with my situation, and I often imagined myself as Santiago.

The themes matched my circumstances: conforming, living in ignorance of the broader world, or feeling clueless about what lay beyond. Despite my lows, this novel always emerged like a survival kit, boosting my confidence.

Whenever I read it, I got goosebumps, and emotions erupted in me like an active volcano, nourishing my soul with joy. It was then that my interest in English, previously an alien language, began to grow. I started reading extensively, like a bookworm, but without rigid rules.

I followed the wind of my heart, writing articles, and publishing them in newspapers, leaving no stone unturned. Above all, I forged my own path, rejecting teachings that lacked catharsis, common sense, or authenticity.

I believe every person has a unique teaching method they create for themselves, a lesson I learned from The Alchemist: “If a person’s words do not stir your emotions, they have nothing new to teach you.” This novel always left me feeling there was something new to discover.

Ultimately, the lesson I acquired is that true freedom comes from transcending boundaries, mastering control, and reaching a higher level of understanding. In our lives, self-study, akin to self-discovery in The Alchemist, is the key ingredient for success. No one has ever found anything new by relying solely on what is already known.

For me, The Alchemist was not just a book; it was a turning point. It sparked a fire within me, a thirst for self-exploration that forever changed my thinking. It taught me the importance of listening to my instincts, facing criticism for choosing a different path, and embracing the journey with its challenges.

True freedom lies not in following a prepared path but in creating your own, painted with the colors of your choices. That, for me, is no less than a personal legend.

TAHIR JAMALI,

Shaheed Benazirabad.