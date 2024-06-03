No Cameras Allowed

“Cameras in the courtroom” remains a slippery slope, almost exclusively the court’s right to decide. Trump wanted his trials to be televised, hoping to gain more political traction and support, but the courts did not share his opinion. Similarly, Pakistan’s Supreme Court has decided not to livestream cases pertaining to accountability laws and amendments involving high-profile politicians. Political misuse has been cited as the primary motivation for this decision.

Are livestreams politically misused by high-profile political leaders involved in trials? The answer is yes. In the past, Nawaz Sharif gave a daring stare to accountability courts and urged before a large crowd that his hearings should be broadcast so the public could see his innocence. This is exactly what politicians tend to gain from televised hearings. So far, the court has live-streamed 40 hearings, and for a populace less politically mature with a less sophisticated understanding of freedom of expression, livestreams do more damage than good.

Nawaz Sharif was not the only one. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also wanted his corruption cases to be brought to the public eye. Now, with the founding leader of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf joining one of the May hearings of Intra Court Appeals in Accountability Ordinance amendments cases, the cry for televising hearings has grown louder among supporters. His video link appearance in the upcoming hearings is very unlikely, but the way he used the only chance given to him speaks volumes about the possibility of political misuse.

Using the appearance opportunity to draw the apex court’s, and in fact the public’s, attention to other cases where his trial is ongoing was a political motive in its entirety. The courtroom belongs to the judges, and having cameras or no cameras inside is at their sole discretion.

All in all, considering the political temperature, the judges made a sensible decision. The court stands correct in prioritizing stability over applying notions of freedom of speech to their absolute theoretical limit.