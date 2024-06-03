OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers

ISLAMABAD - Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) has launched a short Japanese language course for skilled workers to get jobs in Japan as basic knowledge is must for job seekers who were interested to work in Japan. An official source told APP, he said that OEC, as a manpower promotion public agency, was playing a vital role to provide maximum jobs to Pakistanis abroad to generate huge remittances. In this regard, OEC is seeking applications from eligible candidates to apply for the Japanese language course. The candidates should have minimum education middle, aged 18-39 with one year experience in relevant field. Course fee is Rs 10000 non-refundable and course duration around three months with two sessions -- one in morning and evening each. He said, “All interested candidates are seeking jobs in Japan could visit jobs.oec.gov.pk/jlt_form.”