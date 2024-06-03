Monday, June 03, 2024
One dead, dozens injured in Ohio mass shooting

Agencies
June 03, 2024
Newspaper, International

OHIO    -    One person has been killed and at least 24 others injured in a mass shooting in the US state of Ohio. The shooting happened just after midnight local time (05:00 BST) in the city of Akron. Officers at the scene, near Kelly Street and 8th Avenue, discovered dozens of bullet casings and a gun, according to local media reports. No one has been arrested or identified as a suspect and an investigation is under way, the Akron Police Department has confirmed. In a statement to the BBC, the force said at least 25 people had been shot, one of whom had been killed. It also confirmed many of the victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening, but added that some were in a “more serious condition”. Akron’s Mayor, Shammas Malik, and Police Chief Brian Harding later issued a joint statement on social media promising to “bring those responsible to justice”. “Our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence,” it said.

Agencies

