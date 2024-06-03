Monday, June 03, 2024
Oxford University announces scholarships for Pakistani student

Web Desk
2:59 PM | June 03, 2024
The University of Oxford has agreed to provide scholarships to students from Balochistan, under the Benazir Scholarship Program.

The agreement, in this connection, was signed between Oxford University and the government of Balochistan, with Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and Malala Yousafzai, the global ambassador for girls’ education, in attendance.

Under this program, talented students from Balochistan will receive full scholarships to pursue higher education at Oxford University, one of the world’s most prestigious institutions, said the handout issued by press secretary to chief minister Balochistan.

The program aims to provide access to quality education and empower the youth of Balochistan.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said, “We are proud to provide our students with the opportunity to study at Oxford University, where Benazir Bhutto and other great leaders have studied.

“Education is key to unlocking the potential of our youth, and we are committed to providing them with the best opportunities,” he added.

It is yet another milestone achieved by the incumbent PPP government, striving hard under the supervision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bugti remarked.

 
 
 

