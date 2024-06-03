Pakistan, China celebrate Children’s Cultural Festival

ISLAMABAD - On the joyous occasion of Children’s Day, children from China and Pakistan gathered to celebrate their cultural diversity and strengthen ties between the two nations.

The inaugural China-Pakistan Children’s Cultural Festival, jointly organised by the Overseas Chinese Association of Pakistan, the Chinese Language Education Association in Pakistan, China-Pakistan Educational and Cultural Centre and the China-Pakistan Youth Solidarity Initiative, was held in celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to Gwadar Pro, the festival, held in a vibrant atmosphere, featured a wide range of art performances showcasing the unique cultural heritage of both countries.

Children from China performed traditional dances and music, while Pakistani children presented folk songs and stories that captured the essence of their rich cultural traditions.

The performances were met with thunderous applause, demonstrating the strong cultural ties between the two nations.

Offstage, the festival offered interactive activities that provide an immersive cultural experience for children. Language exchange sessions enabled children to communicate in each other’s languages, fostering cross-cultural understanding and friendship.

Art workshops and traditional handicraft experiences gave children the opportunity to explore and appreciate the artistic traditions of each other. Amidst the lively performances and cultural festivities, a unique event took place—the awarding ceremony for the 1st Pakistani “Silk Road Cup” art competition.

Artworks on display ranged from vibrant paintings of pandas and antelopes to abstract interpretations of the Silk Road. The ceremony recognised the exceptional talent and creativity of young artists from both China and Pakistan.

The event was attended by dignitaries including former Pakistani Counsellor to China Zamir Awan, Executive Director of Pakistan-China Institute Mustafa Hyder Sayed, President of the Overseas Chinese Association of Pakistan La Jielian and Chairman of Chinese Language Education Association Ma Bin.

They delivered heartfelt speeches reflecting on the decades-long friendship between China and Pakistan, stressing the importance of cooperation and looking forward to a brighter future of strengthened ties.