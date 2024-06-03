Pakistan committed to extend cultural ties with Sri Lanka: Punjab governor

LAHORE - A Sri Lankan delegation, led by Vidura Wickramanayaka, Minister of Buddhadasna Religious and Cultural Affairs, called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor’s House, here on Sunday. In the meeting, issues of mutual interest, ways to enhance cooperation in economic, tourism and other sectors between the two countries, were discussed. The governor said Pakistan and Sri Lanka had cordial relations. He underscored the need to enhance existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries. He said that Pakistan was committed to extending cultural ties with Sri Lanka. He said that the Government of Pakistan had preserved ancient Buddhist relics in the historical sites of Taxila, Takht Bahi, and the Swat Valley, adding that the Buddhist monuments in Pakistan provided opportunities to increase religious tourism between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The governor said that there was a need to explore new avenues of cooperation between the two countries in economic and tourism sectors and ensure sustainable development in the region. He said “We invite Sri Lanka to explore the possibilities of joint ventures in tourism and hospitality sectors and to invest in the tourism sector”. He added that Pakistan was committed to promoting peace and cooperation in South Asia. The head of the delegation said he was taking away pleasant memories from here. He praised the hospitality of Pakistanis and especially the liveliness of the people of Lahore.

Ulema delegation calls on governor

A delegation of Ulema led by Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, head of the Islamic Democratic Party of Pakistan and Ameer of the Central Jamaat Ahl Hadith Pakistan, met with Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House here on Sunday. On this occasion, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party Additional Secretary General and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Special Spokesman Zulfiqar Ali Badar were also present. The delegation comprised Professor Fayaz Ahmad Salafi, Maulana Shoaib Ahmad Qasmi, Mian Muhammad Asghar, Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi, Maulana Ziaur Rahman Farooqui.

Hafiz Muhammad Shahid Faisalabadi and Mian Ehsan Elahi.

Allama Zubair Ahmed Zaheer congratulated Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on assuming the office of Governor of Punjab. He said that Peoples’ Party has rendered historic and unprecedented services for the poor people.

Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer said “We will fully support the Pakistan Peoples’ Party at all levels to get the country out of all crises.”

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan while acknowledging the political, religious, and national contributions of Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer and his party, praised their efforts in promoting inter-faith unity, ensuring the stability of Pakistan, and strengthening national security. He expressed deep appreciation for their dedicated service to these vital causes.