Pakistan down Kazakhstan in first match of AVC Challenge Cup

LAHORE - The Pakistan volleyball team kicked off their AVC Challenge Cup 2024 campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over Kazakhstan, with set scores of 25-19, 25-19, and 25-21. The match, held as part of the Preliminary Round, saw the Pakistani team exhibiting exceptional coordination and resilience, laying a strong foundation for the rest of the tournament. Head Coach Ruben Wolochin from Argentina expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance. “The boys played with great determination and executed the strategies perfectly. This win is a testament to their hard work and dedication.” Supporting Coach Wolochin is Brazilian Physical Trainer Lucas Rodrigues, who has been instrumental in enhancing the team’s physical conditioning. Assistant Coach Muhammad Ismail Khan and Analyst Juan Cobucci have also played crucial roles in preparing the team for this high-stakes tournament.Team management is headed by Manager Sardar Muhammad Nawaz, with Deputy Manager Mazhar Fareed assisting in ensuring smooth operations and support for the players. PVF ChairmanCh M Yaqoobpraised the team’s performance and expressed optimism for the upcoming matches. “This victory against Kazakhstan is a significant morale booster. We are confident that the team will continue to perform at this high level,” he said.Pakistan’s next challenge is set for today (Monday) against Thailand at 4:00 PM Pakistan Time.