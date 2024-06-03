Monday, June 03, 2024
Pakistani pilgrims used special Hajj currency equivalent to Riyal from 1960 to 1969
Web Desk
9:07 PM | June 03, 2024
National

From 1960 to 1969, Pakistani pilgrims used a unique type of currency for Hajj, issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

This special currency was equivalent in value to the Saudi Riyal, which made financial transactions easier for pilgrims during their pilgrimage.

Although these notes could not be used as legal tender within Pakistan, they were useful for buying riyals in Saudi Arabia. This special arrangement helped Pakistani pilgrims manage their finances more conveniently while performing Hajj.

This special Hajj currency marks an interesting period in the history of economic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

It highlights the efforts made to support Hajj pilgrims financially and make their religious journey smoother.

This initiative also reflects the strong cooperation between the two countries in facilitating one of the most important aspects of the Islamic faith.

The introduction of this currency was a thoughtful measure by the State Bank of Pakistan, ensuring that pilgrims had a reliable and straightforward way to handle their expenses in a foreign land.

It underscores the commitment of Pakistan to assist its citizens in fulfilling their religious duties with ease.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1717390334.jpg

