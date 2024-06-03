Maxwell’s equations, developed between 1861 and 1862 by Physicist James Clerk Maxwell, revolutionised our understanding of electromagnetism. They comprise four fundamental equations that mathematically describe the behavior of electric and magnetic fields. These equations not only predicted the existence of electromagnetic waves, including light, but also provided a framework for modern physics and technology. Today, Maxwell’s equations underpin the functioning of countless devices we rely on daily, from smartphones to computers. They form the basis for wireless communication, power generation and distribution, and the design of electronic circuits.