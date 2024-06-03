Monday, June 03, 2024
PBC denounces PTI demand asking CJP not to hear SIC reserved seats case

Web Desk
5:50 PM | June 03, 2024
National

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has strongly condemned the demand made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) calling on Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to withdraw from the bench hearing a case concerning the allocation of reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

In a statement issued on Monday, the PBC stated that the PTI’s demand was reprehensible and amounted to exerting pressure on the chief justice.

The PBC emphasised that CJP Isa was an honest and highly competent judge, reiterating the legal fraternity's unwavering support for the entire judiciary, including CJP Isa.

