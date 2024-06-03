Another peace plan has been floated by President Biden for Palestine. By the look of it, the plan does not seem any different from those proposed earlier. One difference, however, is that Israel looks ready to follow it. But who knows? Israel’s unpredictability and tendency for a disproportionate response have shaken the world many times in these eight months.

Now, with more than 36,000 Palestinians killed by Israel and the US losing support for the eternal war amidst an incoming election in November, the only hope the peace plan brings is that aid might be able to flow in and active hostilities will end. First, six weeks of ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces, exchange of hostages, and entry of 600 humanitarian trucks daily will be followed by negotiations to extend the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

If this happens, a permanent ceasefire and reconstruction will be the final stage of the plan. Still, the plan does not talk about ending the occupation and a permanent two-state solution, which makes the whole appeal of it doubtful. Since October 7, support for a permanent end to the occupation of Palestine has grown exponentially—so much so that deciding peace terms without discussing a free Palestine sounds like a grave injustice.

For now, ceasing active hostilities and resuming reconstruction and aid to Palestinians should be the world’s first priority. Let it be a temporary arrangement while the world does not lose sight of the actual purpose—Palestine’s liberation.