PFA unearths fake black pepper manufacturing unit

June 03, 2024
FAISALABAD   -   The Punjab Food Authority unearthed a factory for manufacturing black pepper through artificial items here on Sunday. According to official sources, a team raided a factory and observed that black pepper was being made with plaster of Paris and other artificial items. The team seized the stock and handed over the accused to police for further legal action.

DC inaugurates modern EPI training hall

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Sunday formally inaugurated a new modern EPI (Expanded Immunization Program) training hall at the office of the District Health Authority. The EPI training hall is one of nine developed in different districts of the Punjab province with the support of the International Health Organization (WHO). CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar, WHO divisional officer Dr Mudassar Saleem, and other officers were present on the occasion. The EPI halls have already been made ready in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan Districts.

Earlier, CEO health Dr Asfand Yar gave a presentation about EPI program in detail.

