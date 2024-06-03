Planning minister, PC Dy chairman at loggerheads over PSDP, economic targets

Islamabad - The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission are at loggerheads over the finalisation of development budget, economic targets, as the former was neither consulted regarding Public Sector Development Programme nor the annual plan, for the upcoming fiscal year.

A source privy to the development said that Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal was allegedly unaware of the meeting of the Annual Plan Coordination Committee, and he was not even consulted on the PSDP and Annual Plan 2024-25. The Annual Plan Coordination Committee meeting was held on May 31 under the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan while Ahsan Iqbal was on his visit to China. In violation of the rule, the planning minister was not consulted on vital issues of PSDP and Annual Plan. It merits mentioning here that incumbent planning minister and deputy chairman planning are not on good term, since the previous PDM government, when the later had resigned over developing differences with the minister.

In August 2019, the then PTI government had appointed former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue Dr Jehanzeb Khan as Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission (DCPC). The appointment of Jehanzeb Khan as DCPC marked the return of a bureaucrat to the important post of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission after 23 years. During the five years term of PML-N government from 2014-18, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development was holding the charge of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, which was followed by the initial one year of PTI tenure, where Planning Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar was also holding the charge of DCPC.

After serving for almost a year as Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Jehanzeb Khan was due to retire from PAS on reaching superannuation in August 2020. However, the PTI government had reappointed him as DCPC for a period of three years.

Following the removal of the PTI government from power through no confidence motion in April, 2022, the PDM government had appointed Ahsan Iqbal as Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives. Soon after the appointment of new minister, differences were developed between the Federal Planning Minister and DCPC Jehanzeb Khan. On May 21, 2022, Dr Jahanzeb had resigned from the post, apparently due to the differences Ahsan Iqbal over the volume of development budget and inclusion of new projects in PSDP. Dr Khan was appointed, once again, by the caretaker government to the post of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission in August 2023. Under Schedule-II of Rules of Business 1973, the functions of the Planning Commission includes “Preparing the National Plan, and review and evaluating its implementation; formulating annual plan and ADP; monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the major development projects and programmes; stimulating preparation of sound projects in regions and sectors lacking an adequate portfolio; continuously evaluating the economic situation and coordinate economic policies; and organising research and analytical studies for the economic decision-making. In 2019, the then government of PTI had introduced changes to the role of Deputy Chairman through resolution making it obligatory for him to report to minister which says “The Federal Government has decided to harmonize and improve the coordination and synergy amongst the top hierarchy of the Planning Commission.

The deputy chairman will henceforth report to the Minister for Planning, Development & Reform in the area i.e all issues requiring approval/ consideration of prime minister, cabinet, NEC, ECC, and ECNEC, brief and seek approval of the minister on the agenda of CDWP, finalise PSDP in consultation with the Minister, close liaison with minister on all matters pertaining to development, policy formulation etc. This will supplement Cabinet Division’s Resolution of even No. dated 30th October, 2013, the resolution said.

For the first time the technical staff of the Planning Commission seems satisfied from the finalisation of PSDP and are of the view that everything was smoothly done and there was no push from the government side for the incorporation of politically motivated projects in the development budget.