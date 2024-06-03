Monday, June 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N MNAs from Islamabad approach ECP to change election tribunal

PML-N MNAs from Islamabad approach ECP to change election tribunal
Web Desk
8:51 PM | June 03, 2024
National

Three PML-N MNAs from Islamabad on Monday submitted applications to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to change the election tribunal hearing the election petitions.

They submitted that the attitude of the tribunal judge seemed partial so the ECP should change him.

Applications submitted to the ECP seeking a change of the Islamabad Election Tribunal.

Three PML-N MNAs from Islamabad Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and Anjum Aqeel raised concerns about the impartiality of the incumbent election tribunal.

They noted in the application they fear they will not receive justice due to perceived bias and undue haste shown by the tribunal.

The petitioners argue that the tribunal's actions compromise their right to a fair trial, a fundamental right protected under Article 4 of the Constitution. They stressed that every Pakistani is entitled to a fair trial.

Having won the 2024 general elections, the petitioners pleaded that the tribunal be restrained from processing election petition No 73 of 2024.

Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 11 as the US pushes a cease-fire plan

They sought justice and impartiality in light of these concerns.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1717390334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024