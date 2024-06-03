PML-N MNAs from Islamabad approach ECP to change election tribunal

Three PML-N MNAs from Islamabad on Monday submitted applications to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to change the election tribunal hearing the election petitions.

They submitted that the attitude of the tribunal judge seemed partial so the ECP should change him.

Applications submitted to the ECP seeking a change of the Islamabad Election Tribunal.

Three PML-N MNAs from Islamabad Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and Anjum Aqeel raised concerns about the impartiality of the incumbent election tribunal.



They noted in the application they fear they will not receive justice due to perceived bias and undue haste shown by the tribunal.

The petitioners argue that the tribunal's actions compromise their right to a fair trial, a fundamental right protected under Article 4 of the Constitution. They stressed that every Pakistani is entitled to a fair trial.

Having won the 2024 general elections, the petitioners pleaded that the tribunal be restrained from processing election petition No 73 of 2024.

They sought justice and impartiality in light of these concerns.