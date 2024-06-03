Monday, June 03, 2024
PML-N, PPP at ‘odds’ over power-sharing formula in Punjab

Our Staff Reporter
June 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are at odds over the power-sharing formula in Punjab, sources said on Sunday. Despite four meetings of the provincial coordination committees of both parties, no progress has been made. The PPP alleges that PML-N is not showing seriousness regarding the power-sharing formula in Punjab, sources added. Sources further said that PPP is also concerned that its members in the Punjab Assembly are being ignored in the budget and have not received funds so far. Earlier sources revealed that PML-N is pressing PPP to join the coalition government in Centre. Sources said that the PML-N has contacted directly and via mutual friends inviting the party to join the government. The party has been invited to join the federal as well as Punjab government as an ally.  “The PPP didn’t respond to the government over the offer, neither the party held consultations over the issue,” sources said. Sources said that the PPP leadership has been under pressure to join the government. The party’s parliamentarians from Sindh backing to join the government.

