Police crack down on criminals in Rahim Yar Khan district

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Rahim Yar Khan police on Sunday launched a full-fledged crackdown against criminals. According to police sources, during the police crackdown across the district, 869 accused, including 434 advertised criminals were arrested, a large quantity of drugs and illegal weapons were recovered, and cases were registered. According to the details, led by DPO Imran Ahmed Malik, the circle police officers, SHOs, and their teams conducted a crackdown against the criminal elements throughout the district to ensure the safety of public life and property. During the last month of May, 869 suspects, including 434 criminals and 23 fugitives from court, have been arrested in police operations across the district. Country Liquor, 467 Cups of Liquor, 1050 Bottles of Valiati Liquor, 4 kg of 910 grams of Charis, 64 kg of 500 grams of Bhang, and similar operations against illegal arms, including 1 Kalashnikov, 4 guns, 38 pistols, 30 bores, and 8 pistols. 12 bores, 3 9mm pistols, 1 repeater, and 175 rounds and cartridges were recovered, arresting the accused and registering separate cases against them.