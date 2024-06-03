Police officials rewarded over good performance

MULTAN - City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates among police officials over good performance at a ceremony held here at CPO office on Sunday.

On this occasion, the CPO lauded the police officers and urged them to continue serving the people and provide them relief. He said that protection of public lives and properties of the masses was top priority of the police and all possible efforts were being made for this purpose. He said that the appreciation certificates and cash prizes were being awarded to police officials for their encouragement to bring more improvement in performance.

The CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi, ASP New Multan Dr Anam Tajamal, SHO Seetal Mari Police Station Umer Farooq, Sub-Inspector Sajid Ashraf and other officials for recovering the minor kid Haseeb who was abducted from Samijabad area about two days ago.

Govt colleges to organize MDCAT classes to facilitate students

Punjab Higher Education Department started work to arrange classes for preparation of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) in all government colleges. A special meeting in this regard was held at South Punjab Secretariat here Sunday which was chaired by Secretary Higher Education Dr Farrukh Naveed. Director and Deputy Director Colleges from Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan division joined the meeting. The meeting reviewed different administrative and educational affairs. Secretary Higher Education Dr Farrukh directed the officials to come up with a strategy to ensure maximum enrolment. He stated that the government would offer scholarships to hardworking students. He also instructed officials to make proper arrangements for conduct of MDCAT classes in the government colleges.