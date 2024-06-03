Protecting the Digital

The trickiest domain Pakistan’s legislative and executive arms have encountered so far is digital regulation. Drafts come and go, drawing harsh criticisms from digital rights activists and experts in the field. A new draft of the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) will soon be presented to the cabinet. The initial draft of DRPA was not welcomed at all, and this time, recommendations have been included. DRPA has been drafted as the one body that unifies separate, often overlapping departments in the digital policy domain.

The complaint process has also been streamlined in the new draft, and there will be a one-line complaint system in place. DRPA will also replace the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, the first of its kind Pakistan adopted for digital protection. It is good to streamline departments and responsibilities under the new DRPA.

A patchwork of bodies creates overlap, confusion, and inefficiency. Before the new draft comes to the cabinet, it is important to incorporate all stakeholders, address their concerns, take policy inputs from experts, and present the draft before expert consultancies or individuals to refine it to the maximum before it gets the cabinet’s approval.

Since digital rights concern us all, and very directly at that, it will also be a legitimate call to make the policy document public while it is simultaneously deliberated in Parliament. A safe digital space, where neither rights are infringed nor malicious individuals are allowed to spread hate and divide, is a collective need for all.