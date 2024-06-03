PTI demands Supreme Court allocate rightful share of 78 reserved seats to SIC

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday demanded that the Sunni Ittehad Council be given its rightful share of 78 reserved seats, asserting that no other party was entitled to the SIC’s reserved seats.

Interacting with media on the Supreme Court premises, Gohar expressed hope that the apex court would decide the case in accordance with the constitution. He emphasised that both PTI and SIC were clear on their positions regarding the matter.

Gohar recalled the past instance where PTI’s electoral symbol, the bat, had been taken away.

Expressing similar views, PTI leader Amir Dogar stated that 240 million people were looking to the apex court to resolve this open-and-shut case. He lamented that the PTI had been deprived of its rightful share, and expressed hope that the full-court bench would rectify this injustice for the SIC.