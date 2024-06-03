Monday, June 03, 2024
PTI founder Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi walk free in cipher case

Web Desk
5:43 PM | June 03, 2024
National

In another landmark judgement, the Islamabad High Court on Monday suspended the sentence awarded to PTI founder Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case. 

The trial court had sentenced both the party leaders to 10-year prison each in the case. 

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the appeals against the sentences handed down to the PTI founder and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. 

The lawyers of both sides advanced their arguments and the court earlier reserved the judgement. 

Barristers Salman Safdar, Taimur Malik and others represented the appellants, while FIA prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi was absent.

