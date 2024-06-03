PU and LCWU record victories in PCB Women’s University Cricket Tournament

LAHORE - Punjab University and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) registered victories in the fourth round of the PCB Women’s University Cricket Tournament here.In the match of the Lahore Zone, Punjab University beat Kinnaird College by six wickets at the COMSATS Cricket Ground. PU chased Kinnaird’s meager target of 62 runs in 14.3 overs.PU were led in their efforts by Gull Rukh who scored an unbeaten 34 runs off 43 balls which included four boundaries. Earlier, bowlers Lubna Behram (4-14) and Kainat Manzoor (2-7) led their side in restricting Kinnaird College to 61 all out in 16.5 overs. In another match of Lahore Zone, LCWU’s Najiha Alvi steered his side to victory over GCU. Najiha scored unbeaten 128 off 58 which included 20 fours and three sixes. She received support from Haleema Dua (33) and Ayesha Amjad (25) as LCWU posted 257-6 in the allotted 20 overs. GCU in turn, were restricted to a mere 28-9 in 11.3 overs as one of their batters suffered an injury and could not walk out to bat. LCWU’s Yusra Sindhu and Ayesha Amjad returned with four wickets each.Punjab University will take on Kinnaird College in the final of Lahore Zone on 3 June.