Punjab CM approves Rs74b for Lahore Development Plan

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday chaired a meeting to review progress on the Lahore development plan, which includes the provision of drainage system, construction of access roads and streets, installation of streetlights and restoration of parks. The CM said a durable end-to-end waste disposal system will be developed in each zone of Lahore. She directed authorities concerned to set up a dedicated ‘Project Management Unit’ to ensure effective implementation of the development plan. The Chief Minister also approved a proposal to use separate colours for the identification of each zone.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed that the construction, repair and development of 6 zones of Lahore including Ravi, Shalimar, Samanabad, Data Ganj Bakhsh, Nishtar Town, Gulberg and Railway area will be undertaken in Phase-I. At a cost of Rs 74 billion 15 crore, Phase-I is expected to be completed within 10 months, and will benefit more than 93 lac people living in these 6 zones.

The Chief Minister was also apprised that the construction, repair and development of other zones including Allama Iqbal, Wagah and Aziz Bhatti, under Phase-II, will start after the completion of Phase 1. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Local Government & Community Development Zeeshan Rafique and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Daal, Secretary Local Government and other senior officers were also present.