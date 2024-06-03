Punjab to present budget on June 12: Mujtaba

The Punjab government has decided to present the budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 in the Punjab Assembly on June 12.

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman stated that the federal government’s budget is coming on June 11, and we will present the provincial budget on June 12.

“If the federal government changes its date and presents the budget on June 12, we will present ours on June 14,” said Shuja.

He said that the budget for Punjab’s upcoming fiscal year will be tax-free. The Farmers' Card will be launched on August 14, and a package of Rs400 billion will be given to farmers.

“Discussions are ongoing with foreign companies regarding public transport. There is no need to worry; there will be no hidden taxes in the finance bill,” he added.