Monday, June 03, 2024
Rain to subside heatwave conditions during this week: PMD

Web Desk
5:42 PM | June 03, 2024
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dust-thunderstorm rain in upper parts of the country from June 04-07 that will reduce the intensity of hot weather conditions.

Heatwave conditions will subside following the rain this week and citizens will get relief from the sweltering hot weather conditions.

A shallow westerly wave was likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Tuesday evening or night and may persist during next 03 days.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli,

Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from June 03 (evening/night) to June 08 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, duststorm/thunderstorm with rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan and Kurram from June 04 (evening/night) to June 08 with occasional gaps.

