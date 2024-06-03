SAU exhibits start-ups, research products at 3rd Sindh Research Technology Exhibition

HYDERABAD - The 3rd Sindh Research and Technology Showcase 2024, held on June 1st, 2024, at Expo Center Karachi, exhibited various start-ups and research products developed by its students and faculty. The exhibition was organised by Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC), Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam. Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr Fateh Marri, visited the Expo Center and reviewed the stalls, including the start-up stalls set up by SAU Faculty and students. He was briefed on the projects and ideas by the students themselves. Under the supervision of the Business Incubation Center, talented students from Sindh Agriculture University presented their impressive business ideas. Dr Marri praised the students for their innovative contributions. The activity was led by Dr Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Director of the Business Incubation Center (BIC), SAU Tandojam. The event saw attendance from representatives of Sindh HEC, Vice Chancellors of various universities, members from the private sector and industry, Heads and representatives from different organizations, students, and a large number of citizens who showed great interest in the stalls.