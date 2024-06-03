Saudi envoy pledges royal Hajj invite for WC-winning Pak team

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al Maliki on Sunday announced that the Pakistan cricket team will be the royal guests on Hajj next year if they win the T20 World Cup. In a special video message released, the Saudi ambassador extended his best wishes to the Pakistan cricket team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup-2024. “My message to my brothers of the Pakistan cricket team is that, God willing, you will win this tournament. The Pakistani people will celebrate the team’s success in the World Cup,” said the ambassador. He also expressed his prayers for Pakistan’s prosperity and development, adding that if the team clinches the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, they will be honoured as royal guests during Hajj next year.