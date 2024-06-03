Scholar defends PhD thesis

PESHAWAR - Saeeda Sharif, a research scholar, has defended her PhD thesis at the Pakistan Study Centre, University of Peshawar.

Her research study is titled “Dynamics of Women’s Electoral Mobilisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Comparative Study of NA-1 (District Chitral) and NA-10 (District Shangla) in the 2018 General Elections.” The scholar’s thesis was supervised by Dr. Farmanullah, assistant professor at the Pakistan Study Centre. The external examiners were Dr. Hamida Bibi, head of the Department of History and Pakistan Studies, SBBWU, and Dr. Asghar Khan, of University of Peshawar.