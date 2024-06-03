Shortcomings in railway system await improvement

Gujar khan - A train journey from Lahore to Rawalpindi immediately highlights the lack of ramps, making it difficult for wheelchaired people to access different platforms or even board the compartments. The metropole city stations in Lahore and Rawalpindi lack a single electric escalator, and other districts such as Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Jhelum stations also lack this facility. The attendants of special persons are seen pushing the chairs towards a remotely located, unsheltered crossing on the track, which is also used for shifting goods on carts to and from platforms. A single electric escalator for each platform would be sufficient to accommodate special people and senior citizens, but since the British introduced this innovation to this part of the subcontinent more than a century ago, the railways appear to have stagnated. The foot rests at the entrances of the compartments are elevated, making it possible for any special person to slip, skid, and fall due to the gaps between the platform and the body of the compartment. Escalators at platforms, built-in ramps at every compartment doorway, and proper readjusted leveling of platforms, as proposed by Pakistan Railways under the slogan ‘Easy travel, happy life’ are urgently needed.

Simultaneously, every platform at large railway stations, metropolises, and district stations needs a display of LEDs to show the departure and arrival of trains. Large stations such as Lahore and Rawalpindi display electric boards at the reservation counters in the entrance corridors, but passengers on scattered platforms often overlook this facility, particularly during train delays and sudden changes in departure and arrival platforms.

The Lahore railway station’s malfunctioning sound system, which muffles and inaudibly utters announcements, exacerbates the confusion. A single white board propped against a window in the vicinity of station master Lahore speaks volumes about the obsolete and retrogressive mindset at the helms of Railways’ management, who abode in sprawling houses of the colonial era and little bother to facilitate the customers and improve the look of their department.

The alongside tracks and lands are mostly occupied by workshops of machinery, cattle pens, heaps of filth and discarded inventory and equipment of railways are seen scattered, presenting a look of some war-torn area. Decades ago, tree plantations were carried out along the tracks, but these trees have vanished due to unchecked deforestation. There is a dire need for these tracts of land to be repopulated with environmentally friendly varieties of plants, cycling tracks, parks, community-friendly activities, and even commercial activities to earn revenue, improve the environment and create a beautiful spectacle out of the windows of the carriages.

Undoubtedly, the Gujar Khan railway station has improved its appearance with the addition of a park and plantation around it, and the addition of a commercial plaza on leased land has also contributed to a more orderly appearance of the surrounding area. However, these types of developments are uncommon in other areas.

When contacted for his comments, Mr. Noor ud Din Dawar, Divisional Superintendent of Pakistan Railways in Rawalpindi, said that higher management was upgrading the levels of platforms. He stated that they had upgraded many platforms at Rawalpindi station and were planning to upgrade others. He also mentioned that the Gujar Khan railway platform underwent an upgrade a decade ago. While defending his department, he said that electric escalators were also proposed for Lahore station, as the tender for the pilot project at Karachi railway station was already made. However, he accepted that special needs can be best facilitated with electric escalators like those at metro stations and orange train stations. He added that wheelchairs were made available at every station and shift ramps were also available at the various stations, including Rawalpindi, and were provided on demand. However, it is a fact that the trains stop for a while at stations, and most of the needy passengers can’t wait for the fixing of such ramps.

While replying to the questions about encroachments by the cattle pens, the officer said that the Rawalpindi region was quite active in tackling such issues within its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the regular commuters of the railway have urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the shortcomings in the railway system and order for its improvement as the sector possessed a great potential to provide comfortable travel facilities to the people.