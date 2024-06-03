Somia Khan’s new song ‘Jeetinge Jeetinge World Cup’ creates sensation

KARACHI - The much-anticipated song ‘Jeetinge Jeetinge World Cup Hum Jeetinge’ by renowned singer Somia Khan has created a sensation following its launch. While talking to media on Sunday, Somia Khan expressed optimism about the future of the country’s music industry. She said that “Jeetinge Jeetinge World Cup Hum Jeetinge“ was now available on her official channel and she was hopeful that the audiences would appreciate the effort put into the song’s lyrics and music. The video accompanying the song showcases the remarkable performances of prominent cricketers.