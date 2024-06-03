Three outlaws held, illegal arms recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - In a series of operations against anti-social elements, the district police apprehended three outlaws and seized illegal arms and a stolen motorcycle in different actions conducted across the district on Sunday.

According to a police spokesperson, the crackdown on criminal elements was intensified across the district following directives from District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

In one operation, a team from Dera Town Police Station, under the leadership of Acting SHO Gulsher Khan, apprehended two suspects identified as Iqbal Khan, son of Muhammad Saeed, and Muhammad Yasin, son of Muhammad Bakhsh. The police confiscated a 12-bore repeater along with 9 cartridges and a Kalashnikov along with 10 cartridges. Separate cases were registered against the arrested individuals.

In another operation, a team from Bandkorai Police Station, led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Safdar Khan, successfully traced a theft case. They arrested the suspect Hidayat Ullah, son of Obaid Ullah, and recovered a stolen motorcycle bearing the registration number (MNT-5759).

The motorcycle was reported stolen from the jurisdiction of Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station.