Training workshop on PPPs in education concludes

Peshawar - A three-day Training Workshop on “Project Lifecycle Management for Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in Education” was jointly organized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) in collaboration with USAID’s Improving Girls Education Activity (IGEA) from May 31 to June 2.

Senior officials from E&SED, the Finance Department, Planning and Development Department, Directorate of E&SED, ESEF, and MAEF actively participated in the workshop.

The workshop focused on various essential components related to PPPs in education, including concepts of project lifecycle, planning and development, project selection criteria, project execution and monitoring, project closure, and post-implementation. Interactive group tasks and case studies were also included to enhance participants’ understanding of the project lifecycle for PPPs in education.

National PPP experts provided comprehensive training to the participants during the three-day session. IGEA facilitated an environment conducive to open feedback from participants on the potential challenges of upcoming PPP projects in E&SED.

The participants commended the role of development partners in supporting PPPs in the education sector, which represents a new frontier in educational development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Education experts anticipate that PPPs in education will yield significant and far-reaching outcomes, including addressing the challenge of improving access for out-of-school children, enhancing enrollment rates, improving learning outcomes, and ensuring the quality of education delivery through effective school management.