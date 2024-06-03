Use of plastic products banned from June 5 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The Environment Protection Agency has announced that there will be a complete ban on the use of plastic products from June 5.

According to the district administration spokesperson here on Sunday, plastic bags with thickness less than 75 microns and size less than 12x16 inches and ear buds with plastic sticks will be banned.

The plastic sticks with balloons, plastic flags, and plastic candy sticks, plastic ice cream sticks will also be banned. The polystyrene disposable cups, glasses, plates, food boxes, plastic wrapping on sweets boxes and plastic cards are also included in the prohibited list.

Plastic cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 80 microns and multi-layered packaging less than 40 microns (e.g. for food and medicine) will be banned.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh instructed the assistant commissioners and Environment Department Agency to ensure implementation of the ban under zero-tolerance policy.

“Let’s get rid of plastic; save the earth and use eco-friendly shopping bags to ensure environment protection,” the DC added.

DC reviews price control mechanism implementation

A review meeting of the CM governance initiative was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, here on Sunday. He took briefing on implementation of the price control mechanism and ordered for legal action against shopkeepers selling roti, fruits, vegetables, edible items and bread at expensive rates.

He directed that price lists should be displayed at conspicuous places at shops, while price control magistrates with poor performance would be held accountable.

He also urged assistant commissioners to enforce implementation of price control mechanism in tehsils, and complaints identified by special branch should be redressed immediately. He also ordered for inspection of development schemes, hospitals, health centres and implementation of the marriage act. Meanwhile, the price control magistrates imposed Rs 30,000 fine on vendors and retailers for selling edible items at higher rates in different markets and bazaars.