Share:

LARKANA-As many as 12 more people were mauled by street dogs in and around Larkana on Thursday. All the injured which included men and children were brought to the Dog Bite Treatment and Vaccination Center for treatment, dressing of their wounds and anti-rabies vaccination.

The injured include 30-year Ali Muhammad, 25-year Junaid Ahmed, 4-years Rukhsar, 10-year Abdul Qadeer, 7-year Faiz Khan. 8-year Hafeez Ali, 5-year Abdul Qayoom and others. After treatment and vaccination, all the affected people were allowed to go home. The menace of wandering dogs is constantly rising in and around Larkana specially in villages where people have dogs to prevent animal and their precious goods’ thefts but the dogs are not vaccinated to prevent rabies which either be vaccinated or eliminated and villagers should also be provided proper security to prevent active thieves.