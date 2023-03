Share:

FAISALABAD - A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday caught a man from Sargodha Road, allegedly involved in supplying meat of dead chickens to shops.

The team conducted a raid at a house in Rasoolpura, Sargodha Road and arrested Amir Ali red-handed while preparing meat of dead chickens to supply onward to shops. The team also seized about 300-kg meat and discarded it. A case has been registered against the accused.