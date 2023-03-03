Share:

Federal Ministry for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday alleged that the recent increase in the dollar price was due to the decision of the Supreme Court.

Talking to the media, he said the political uncertainty would increase due to these kinds of decisions and stability was imperative for prosperity.

He said the prevailing uncertainty in the country had a direct link with the economy and the people then had to pay the price of the political uncertainty suggesting the political issues should not be resolved by the Supreme Court.

The minister added the process of the census had been initiated in the country mentioning nobody was running away from the elections but there should be stability first.

He said the elections should be held under the new census while highlighting October 2023 as a suitable time for polls. He added there was no need for the dissolution of assemblies.

Mr Iqbal suggested the politicians to wait and let the process of census be completed.