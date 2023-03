Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested 15 anti-social elements from different areas of the district and recovered 11.7 kg hashish, 923 kites, 60 rolls of strings and two unlicensed pistols from their possession.

Cases under the acts have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Tauseef, Rustam, Abbas, Riaz, Arshad, Baharam Khan, Nadar Shah, Aetizaz, Asif, Nazir, Tahir, Hussain and Husnain.